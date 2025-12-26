Drone strike in Chernihiv injures 10, including children

Photo: consequences of the strike on a high-rise building in Chernihiv (t.me/chernigivskaODA)

At least 10 people have been injured, including three children, after a hostile drone hit a five-story apartment building in Chernihiv on December 25, authorities reported. An 80-year-old woman was killed in the strike, according to Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

The drone strike destroyed two apartments completely, while windows in nearby apartments and surrounding buildings were blown out. Emergency teams worked throughout the night to restore water, electricity, and gas, and temporary measures have been put in place as recovery continues, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In total, 145 apartments across six buildings sustained damage. Rescue teams freed four residents from the rubble, while nine others were evacuated from the affected building.

The attack follows continued hostilities in the Chernihiv region. Border areas experienced 47 shelling incidents with 93 explosions recorded over the past day. Additionally, an FPV drone struck energy infrastructure in a village in the Koriukivka community, leaving some residents without electricity.

Local authorities continue cleanup and repair operations as the community deals with the aftermath of the strike.

News.Az