Drone strike kills Ukrainian power workers

+ ↺ − 16 px

A drone strike has killed three Ukrainian power plant workers and injured another after a vehicle carrying energy staff was hit, Ukrainian authorities said.

The attack reportedly targeted a car carrying employees of the Slovyansk Thermal Power Plant on Tuesday morning. The strike took place near the town of Mykolaivka in the Kramatorsk district, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rescue teams assisted the injured victim and extinguished a fire that broke out in the vehicle following the strike.

Officials said the incident highlights ongoing risks faced by energy workers operating in frontline regions, where infrastructure and repair crews are frequently exposed to attacks.

Authorities have urged civilians in frontline communities to evacuate to safer regions as strikes continue in eastern Ukraine.

News.Az