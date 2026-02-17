Russia hits Odesa, Dnipro in night assault

The heaviest damage was reported in the Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In Odesa, drone strikes damaged infrastructure, residential buildings, and commercial facilities. Several people were injured and received medical assistance, with at least one reported in serious condition, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, a combined attack involving missiles, drones, artillery, and aerial bombs damaged enterprises, administrative buildings, residential houses, and vehicles. In Kryvyi Rih, an industrial facility was destroyed, while residential buildings were damaged in other districts.

Explosions were also reported in Burshtyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, where a thermal power plant had previously been targeted.

Air defense systems were active in several regions, including Cherkasy, where Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down missiles and drones. Falling debris damaged residential houses, but no injuries were reported there.

Authorities said damage to housing, infrastructure, and businesses was recorded across multiple regions. Emergency services and local authorities are continuing response and recovery operations.