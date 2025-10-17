Drone strikes set Hvardiiske oil depot ablaze in Crimea - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A series of overnight drone attacks rocked Crimea, igniting a massive fire at an oil depot in Hvardiiske and triggering powerful explosions in Simferopol and the surrounding district.

The first reports of gunfire and blasts emerged around 2:40 a.m., when unidentified drones struck the Hvardiiske area. Witnesses said the fuel storage site was engulfed in flames, with fire visible from the outskirts of Simferopol, stretching for several kilometers, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

Residents also speculated that an ammunition depot may have been hit. Two thick columns of smoke were seen rising over the city — one from the burning oil base and another from the direction of Simferopol Airport or the nearby airfield.

Preliminary reports suggest the targeted facility belonged to the ATAN gas station network, part of LLC Kedr, which operates over 100 fuel stations and storage depots across Crimea. Analysts warn that the strike could worsen ongoing shortages of gasoline and diesel on the peninsula.

Around 6:30 a.m., additional loud explosions were heard across Simferopol and its district, though no official statements have been released by Russian-installed authorities as of yet.

News.Az