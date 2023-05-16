Duarte Pacheco: Azerbaijani economy became stronger thanks to Heydar Aliyev’s foresight

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s economy became stronger thanks to Heydar Aliyev’s foresight, Duarte Pacheco, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a special session held by Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis to mark the 100th anniversary of the country’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“Speaking about Azerbaijan, we can proudly mention Heydar Aliyev’s merits. Thanks to him, Azerbaijan is well-known and respected in the international arena. Azerbaijan has achieved the values of multiculturalism, peace and prosperity. Heydar Aliyev was doing this before and after Azerbaijan gained independence,” Pacheco said.

