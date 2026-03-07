Dubai airport suspends all flights

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dubai International Airport has suspended all arrivals and departures due to safety concerns.

In an update on X, the Dubai Media Office said that for the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended, News.Az reports.

"All procedures are being managed in line with established safety protocols," it noted.

The resumption time for the airport's operations has not yet been specified. Authorities have advised travelers to check their flight status with respective airlines before heading to the terminal.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) is one of the world's busiest aviation hubs, serving as a primary gateway for international travel and a major transit point connecting Europe, Asia, and the Americas. As the home base for Emirates and flydubai, any disruption at the facility typically impacts global flight schedules and requires.

News.Az