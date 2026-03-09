Emirates, Etihad resume limited flights amid airspace restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

UAE airlines have partially resumed limited flight operations as regional airspace restrictions remain in place, according to updates from carriers.

Passengers have been advised to travel to airports only if they hold confirmed bookings or have been contacted directly by their airlines, as flight schedules continue to depend on safety checks and operational clearances, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Major UAE carriers, including Emirates, Etihad Airways, flydubai and Air Arabia, said they are operating reduced schedules while closely monitoring the situation and adjusting services as needed.

Airlines emphasised that the safety of passengers and crew remains the top priority and urged travellers to follow official updates, noting that schedules may change depending on airspace conditions.

News.Az