Yandex metrika counter

Dubai's DP World replaces chairman over Epstein links

  • Economics
  • Share
Dubai's DP World replaces chairman over Epstein links
Photo: AFP

The head of one of the world’s largest port operators has been replaced following revelations about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, who had led Dubai-based DP World for decades, is facing mounting scrutiny after the release of documents related to Epstein, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The materials reportedly included correspondence between the two men, featuring inappropriate and lewd exchanges.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

In a statement, Dubai’s Government Media Office announced that DP World had appointed a new chairman and group chief executive officer, roles previously held by bin Sulayem. Although the statement did not mention him by name, DP World later confirmed the leadership changes to CNN.

Before his removal, the company declined to comment on bin Sulayem’s relationship with Epstein.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      