Dubai's DP World replaces chairman over Epstein links

The head of one of the world’s largest port operators has been replaced following revelations about his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, who had led Dubai-based DP World for decades, is facing mounting scrutiny after the release of documents related to Epstein, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The materials reportedly included correspondence between the two men, featuring inappropriate and lewd exchanges.

In a statement, Dubai’s Government Media Office announced that DP World had appointed a new chairman and group chief executive officer, roles previously held by bin Sulayem. Although the statement did not mention him by name, DP World later confirmed the leadership changes to CNN.

Before his removal, the company declined to comment on bin Sulayem’s relationship with Epstein.

News.Az