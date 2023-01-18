During time of pandemic, Azerbaijan provided medical, humanitarian, and financial assistance to more than 80 countries - President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“During the time of the pandemic, we provided medical, humanitarian, and financial assistance to more than 80 countries, and we did it voluntarily. And we did it not for any monetary gain but simply because we believed that if we had this capability, we should use it,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by China’s CGTN TV channel, News.az reports.

“We had a time when we needed help at the beginning of the 1990s, when we were poor and had a lot of social problems. So, we know what it means to be poor. So, we need your help. And if this ideology or philosophy dominates, then the world will be much safer,” the head of state emphasized.

“And once again, the main problems that the world faces now do not have a legitimate source. It is just perceptions, ambitions, and the fight for so-called virtual leadership,” President Ilham Aliyev noted.

News.Az