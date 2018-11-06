Dutch-based magazine dedicates article to VI Baku Int’l Humanitarian Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Diplomat, the first official diplomatic magazine in The Netherlands, has published an article headlined “The VI Baku International Humanitarian Forum in Baku, A

The article highlights the strides Azerbaijan made after regaining its independence, Azerbaijan’s successes in the promotion multiculturalism and tolerance and the country’s achievements on the international arena.

The article also touches upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The Dutch-based magazine also published its interview, titled “Russia and Azerbaijan: Main Messages to the World”, with Dmitry Saveliev, Head of the Inter-Parliamentary Group of Russia-Azerbaijan Friendship, who participated in the Forum.

In his interview, Saveliev shared his impressions of the Forum.

News.Az

