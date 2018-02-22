Dutch parliament recognizes so-called Armenian genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Dutch parliament adopted a resolution recognizing the so-called Armenian genocide, Trend report citing Turkish media.

Acting head of the Foreign Ministry of the country Sigrid Kaag noted that the government of the Netherlands will not follow the example of the parliament. "The cabinet will continue to exercise restraint", she said.

"Both countries should cooperate together, take steps for mutual agreement and should investigate what happened," Kaag said.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire allegedly carried out "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915. While strengthening the efforts to promote the "genocide" in the world, Armenians have achieved its recognition by the parliaments of some countries.

