E-Kiosk platform developed taking into account modern trends: MEDIA Executive Director

The Azerbaijani state always provides support for the development of print media, Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA), said on Thursday.

He made the remarks at a presentation ceremony for the E-Kiosk digital distribution platform for newspapers and magazines in Baku, News.Az reports.

Ismayilov noted that the E-Kiosk platform is aimed at supporting print media in the country.

The MEDIA executive director stressed that the E-Kiosk digital platform was developed taking into account the modernization of the global information environment, the wide application of advanced technologies in the field of media, as well as modern trends.

According to Ismayilov, the redesign of newspapers’ websites has already been completed.

He added that ensuring the economic strengthening of media entities is one of the main goals of the Media Development Agency.

News.Az