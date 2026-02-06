Eagles stars Lane Johnson, Landon Dickerson considering retirement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Philadelphia Eagles offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson are both reportedly considering retirement this offseason, a move that could significantly impact the team’s offensive line.

According to reports citing league sources and team insiders, veteran right tackle Lane Johnson is still undecided about his future. While some believe he could return for another season, retirement remains a real possibility for the 35-year-old, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Reports suggest Johnson is weighing physical demands and personal motivation as he considers whether to continue playing. Changes within the coaching staff could also influence his decision.

Johnson has been a key part of the Eagles’ offensive line for years and played a major role in the team’s recent success.

More unexpectedly, 27-year-old left guard Landon Dickerson is also reportedly considering stepping away from football.

If both players retire, the Eagles could face a major rebuild of one of the NFL’s strongest offensive lines.

The Eagles’ offensive line has been central to the team’s performance in recent seasons. Losing two starters in the same offseason would likely force major adjustments ahead of next season.

Team officials have not publicly confirmed retirement decisions, and both players’ futures remain uncertain.

News.Az