Yandex metrika counter

Earthquake hits Armenia

  • Region
  • Share
Earthquake hits Armenia

The “Survey for Seismic Protection” Agency of Armenia on Wednesday recorded a magnitude-2.8 earthquake in the country, at 2:20 pm local time, News.am reports.

This seismic activity occurred 9km northeast of Ashotsk village, and its hypocenter was 10km beneath the surface.

The tremor measured magnitude 3-4 at the epicenter.

It was followed by a magnitude-2.2 aftershock.

The quake was felt in Bavra village of Shirak Province, too, with magnitude 3.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      