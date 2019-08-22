Earthquake hits Armenia
22 Aug 2019
The “Survey for Seismic Protection” Agency of Armenia on Wednesday recorded a magnitude-2.8 earthquake in the country, at 2:20 pm local time, News.am reports.
This seismic activity occurred 9km northeast of Ashotsk village, and its hypocenter was 10km beneath the surface.
The tremor measured magnitude 3-4 at the epicenter.
It was followed by a magnitude-2.2 aftershock.
The quake was felt in Bavra village of Shirak Province, too, with magnitude 3.
News.Az