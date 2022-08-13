EBRD names timing for new project launch in Azerbaijan's Ganja

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to sign a new project in Azerbaijan’s city of Ganja in September 2022, the EBRD official said.

"We plan to sign the Ganja Street Lighting Project, during the visit of the [bank's] President Odile Renaud-Basso to Azerbaijan," the source said.

According to the EBRD official, this project will support the introduction of modern and energy-efficient street lighting infrastructure for Ganja residents.

"As part of this Project, we also plan to sign the agreement for an investment grant in the amount of 2.5 million euros allocated by E5P Fund, which is supported by European Union and other international donors," the source added.

As Kamola Makhmudova, EBRD Country Head for Azerbaijan mentioned earlier, in parallel, the EBRD has launched the preparation of the Green City Action Plan for Ganja city in June this year.

"This is a comprehensive, integrated and multi-disciplinary strategic plan to develop Ganja’s long-term vision for infrastructure assets development," she said.

News.Az