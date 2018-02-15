Economic growth in Azerbaijan makes up 2% in January

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January 2018, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) made up AZN 6,049,500,000, up 2% from previous year, said a statement from the State Statistical Committee.

The value added increased 3.9% in the non-oil sector, decreased 0.5% in oil and gas sector.

At the same time, 48.4% of the value added was formed in industry, 9.6% in trade and repair of transport facilities, 6.5% in transport and storehouse, 6.0% in construction, 2.7% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 2.5% in tourist accommodation and catering, 1.5% in information and communication and 15.8% in other spheres.

Net taxes to product and import made up 7% of GDP.

News.Az

