Economic growth in China is critical for countries like Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

“Chinese economy, as you are aware, is more than just your country's economy. The Chinese economy influences the global economy. And many prognoses of some analytical institutions are based on prognoses of how the Chinese economy will grow, what the growth rate will be, and what the interest rate will be. So, this is your responsibility, and your government fully understands its global responsibility,” said President Ilham Aliyev in his interview with China's CGTN TV channel, News.az reports.

“And when a high-ranking government official makes such a statement here in Davos, it sends a very good signal to the world economy. And I believe that growth in China is critical for all countries, including our own, as well as for countries like Azerbaijan. You demonstrated consecutive growth for many years and decades. Many countries and the global economy depend on your economic performance to a very serious degree,” the President noted.

