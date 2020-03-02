Economy minister appointed co-chair of Azerbaijan-Israel Joint Commission

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on Amendments to the Presidential Decree No. 2999 dated June 16, 2017 “On Approval of the composition of representati

According to the Order, the co-chair of the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Israel has been changed.

Based on the change, the Minister of Economy has been appointed co-chair of the commission.

So far, the Minister of Taxes has acted as co-chair of the commission.

The members of the commission have been approved in the following composition:

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Republic

Deputy Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Republic

Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Republic

Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Republic

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Republic

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Republic

Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Republic

Deputy Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Republic

Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Republic

Chairman of State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Republic

Deputy chairman of State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Republic

Deputy chairman of State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Republic

General director of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic

Vice President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences

News.Az

