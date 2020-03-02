Economy minister appointed co-chair of Azerbaijan-Israel Joint Commission
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on Amendments to the Presidential Decree No. 2999 dated June 16, 2017 “On Approval of the composition of representati
According to the Order, the co-chair of the Joint Commission between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Israel has been changed.
Based on the change, the Minister of Economy has been appointed co-chair of the commission.
So far, the Minister of Taxes has acted as co-chair of the commission.
The members of the commission have been approved in the following composition:
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Republic
Deputy Minister of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan Republic
Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Republic
Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and High Technologies of Azerbaijan Republic
Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Republic
Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Republic
Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Republic
Deputy Minister of Education of Azerbaijan Republic
Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Republic
Chairman of State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan Republic
Deputy chairman of State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan Republic
Deputy chairman of State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Republic
General director of Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic
Vice President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences
News.Az