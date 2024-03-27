Ecuadorian president congratulates Azerbaijani leader

+ ↺ − 16 px

Constitutional President of the Republic of Ecuador Daniel Noboa Azín sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“It gives me great pleasure to congratulate you on your victory in the election held in the Republic of Azerbaijan in February this year,” the Ecuadorian president said in his congratulatory message.

“I express my desire to further foster friendship and cooperation between our peoples.

I hope that your leadership will continue to bring prosperity to all the people of Azerbaijan,” he added.

