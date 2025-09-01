Ederson to Fenerbahce, Donnarumma joins Man City

+ ↺ − 16 px

The winds of change are sweeping through the Etihad as Manchester City prepares for a major shake-up in goal. With Ederson completing a surprise move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce, the Premier League champions have wasted no time in securing a world-class replacement.

The Brazilian’s switch to Istanbul is now official, with Fenerbahce paying €13–14 million for his services. This move ends a seven-year chapter for Ederson, who arrived from Benfica in 2017 for €40 million and went on to become one of Pep Guardiola’s most trusted players. Across 372 appearances, the 31-year-old registered 168 clean sheets, cementing his legacy as one of the Premier League’s finest keepers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

To fill the void, City have landed Italian star Gianluigi Donnarumma from Paris Saint-Germain for a reported €30–35 million. The 25-year-old goalkeeper has already signed a long-term deal with the Citizens, marking the start of a new era between the posts.

Meanwhile, City’s transfer dealings may not stop there. Reports in Italy suggest AC Milan have opened preliminary talks over a potential move for Swiss centre-back Manuel Akanji. With defensive reshuffles also under discussion, the champions look set for a busy end to the transfer window.

News.Az