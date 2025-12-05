Edinburgh Airport flights resume after IT outage

+ ↺ − 16 px

Flights have resumed at Edinburgh Airport following an air traffic control outage that caused delays and cancellations.

Operations restarted at 10:40, after flights had been suspended for about two hours. Some passengers reported being stuck on planes on the runway during the disruption, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The outage has caused knock-on effects, including diversions, further delays, and cancellations. Seven flights to Paris, Bristol, Belfast, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Luton, and Belfast City were canceled. Additionally, 11 flights were diverted, and 15 experienced delays.

Edinburgh Airport attributed the disruption to an IT issue with its air traffic control provider and thanked passengers for their patience, noting that the situation remains "fluid" and further interruptions are possible.

News.Az