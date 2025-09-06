Egypt denounces claims that Palestinian displacement is ‘voluntary’

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Saturday condemned descriptions of Palestinian displacement as voluntary, calling such claims “nonsense.”

The remarks come after Israel urged residents of Gaza City to move southward as its forces advance deeper into the densely populated enclave, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Abdelatty’s comments highlight Egypt’s stance on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza amid escalating military operations.

