Egypt, Qatar explore mediation efforts on Gaza truce

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Tuesday discussed joint mediation efforts to secure a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two ministers reviewed over phone the efforts of Egypt and Qatar, along with the United States, "to resume the ceasefire, stop the bloodshed of the Palestinian people, secure the release of hostages and detainees, and ensure the urgent and unhindered flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip," according to the statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Abdelatty briefed the Qatari minister on Egypt's preparations to host a conference on early recovery and reconstruction in Gaza, in coordination with the Palestinian government and the United Nations, once a ceasefire deal is reached.

The Egyptian and Qatari ministers also discussed the ongoing truce between Iran and Israel following nearly two weeks of mutual strikes that erupted in mid-June. They stressed the importance of consolidating the ceasefire, reducing tensions, and pushing for diplomatic solutions.

The Israel-Iran ceasefire followed U.S. surprise overnight strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's support for "the resumption of negotiations on the Iranian nuclear file and all efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the Middle East," the statement said.

News.Az