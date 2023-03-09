EIA revises down its forecast for oil production in Azerbaijan for 2024

EIA revises down its forecast for oil production in Azerbaijan for 2024

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revised down its forecast for the average daily production of petroleum and other liquids in Azerbaijan for 2024, News.az reports.

In 2024, Azerbaijan’s petroleum and other liquids production is expected to be 650,000 barrels per day,which is 10,000 barrels less than in the previous forecast..

According to the forecast, the petroleum and other liquids production in Azerbaijan this year will account for 650,000 barrels per day.

