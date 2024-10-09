EIA unveils its oil production forecast for Azerbaijan in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecasts Azerbaijan's average daily oil production to reach 640,000 barrels in 2025, consistent with the September forecast, according to the October issue of the EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook.

For the first quarter of 2025, the average daily oil production is projected to be 620,000 barrels, aligning with the September prediction, News.Az reports.According to the EIA, in the second quarter, production is expected to be 630,000 barrels, which is a decrease of 10,000 barrels per day (1.57%).The third and fourth quarters are forecasted at 650,000 barrels each, reflecting a reduction of 10,000 barrels per day (1.52%) from previous estimates.

News.Az