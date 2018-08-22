Eid al-Adha prayer performed in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Eid al-Adha prayer has been performed in all mosques of Azerbaijan.

Chairman of Caucasus Muslims Board Allahshukur Pashazadeh joined the prayer in the Tazapir mosque, according to Report.

He congratulated Azerbaijani people on Eid al- Adha holiday.

In connection with Eid al-Adha (Sacrifice Feast), August 22-23 are non-working days.

News.Az

