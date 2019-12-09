Yandex metrika counter

Elections to Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan AR scheduled for Feb. 9

  • Politics
  • Share
Elections to Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan AR scheduled for Feb. 9

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has signed an order on setting a date of elections to the republic

In accordance with the order by Azerbaijani president "On dissolving the fifth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and setting early elections" adted December 5, 2019, and according to paragraph 1 of part 2 of article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the elections will be held on February 9, 2020.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      