Electric power at Heydar Aliyev International Airport fully restored

Electric power at Heydar Aliyev International Airport has been fully restored. Currently, the entire infrastructure of the airport is functioning normally, News.az reports citing the press service of Airport.

The power outage at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport didn't have a significant impact on the schedule of arrival and departure of planes.

Due to problems with energy supply, the airport promptly used backup energy sources.

