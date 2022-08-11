Yandex metrika counter

Electric power at Heydar Aliyev International Airport fully restored

  • Incident
  • Share
Electric power at Heydar Aliyev International Airport fully restored

Electric power at Heydar Aliyev International Airport has been fully restored. Currently, the entire infrastructure of the airport is functioning normally, News.az reports citing the press service of Airport.

The power outage at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport didn't have a significant impact on the schedule of arrival and departure of planes.

Due to problems with energy supply, the airport promptly used backup energy sources.

News.az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      