Elmar Mammadyarov held meeting with OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs through video-conference

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held a video-conference with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, Igor Popov (Russian Federation), Andrew Schofer (United States of America) and Stéphane Visconti (France) and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, News.Az reports.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on how to advance further on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the current situation of the global fight against COVID-19 pandemic. It was underlined that the current situation should not be an obstacle to continuing peaceful negotiations.

The sides agreed to hold a video-conference of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on April 21, 2020.

News.Az

News.Az