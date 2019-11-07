Elmar Mammadyarov receives delegation headed by the chairman of the Seimas (Parliament) of the Republic of Lithuania

+ ↺ − 16 px

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations, as well as the current level and perspectives of development of cooperation between the two countries.

The sides expressed their satisfaction with the existing cooperation between the two countries and the existing wide potential for developing cooperation in the fields of agriculture, energy, transport, tourism, education, and other spheres was underlined. At the same time, stressing the importance of parliamentary diplomacy, the sides talked about the necessity of maintaining regular contacts between the parliamentarians.



Successful cooperation not only in the bilateral platform but also within international organizations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania was also mentioned at the meeting.



Minister Elmar Mammadyarov briefed his interlocutors about Azerbaijan-European Union cooperation relations, ongoing negotiations on the new agreement between the sides, as well as participation within the Eastern Partnership program.



The sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

