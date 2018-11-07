Elmar Mammadyarov recieved the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar

EU special representative noted with satisfaction his meeting with H.E Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and said that very fruitful discussions took place at the meeting.

The sides exchanged views on partnership relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union, as well as the ongoing negotiations on a new Agreement, which will constitute the legal basis of the relations between the sides.

Exchange of views was held on the negotiation process of the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the confidence building projects supported by the EU.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed the regional and international issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

