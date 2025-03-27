Elon Musk acknowledges ‘significant’ impact of auto tariffs on Tesla
Photo: Reuters
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's auto tariffs on Tesla is 'significant.'
"Important to note that Tesla is NOT unscathed here. The tariff impact on Tesla is still significant," Musk wrote on X, News.Az reports.
US President Donald Trump has announced new import taxes of 25% on cars and car parts coming into the US in a move that threatens to widen the global trade war.
Trump said the latest tariffs would come into effect on 2 April, with charges on businesses importing vehicles starting the next day. Charges on parts are set to start in May or later.
The president claimed the measure would lead to "tremendous growth" for the car industry, promising it would spur jobs and investment in the US.