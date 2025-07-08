Elon Musk launches ‘America Party’ but faces major hurdles

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk has unveiled a new U.S. political party, the America Party, aiming to appeal to disillusioned Democrats and Republicans.

But experts warn that creating a viable third party in the U.S. requires far more than ambition, it demands long-term dedication, massive infrastructure, and billions in funding, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Musk announced the party on his social platform X, describing it as tech-driven, centrist, pro-energy, and fiscally responsible, and a response to GOP support for a Trump-backed tax-and-spending bill. The billionaire said the party’s goal is to disrupt the traditional two-party system.

However, political analysts say Musk’s move is more symbolic than strategic. “There are huge logistical and structural barriers,” said David Hopkins, a political science professor at Boston College. Others point out that Musk's popularity overlaps significantly with Trump’s base, making it hard to distinguish his platform.

Former Congressman David Jolly estimated it would take a decade and $1 billion to establish a credible national party. Musk’s brief and unproductive stint in the Trump administration also raises questions about his staying power.

Though Musk was the biggest donor in the 2024 cycle, his political efforts — including a failed judicial race in Wisconsin and opposition to Trump’s tax bill — have seen limited success. Analysts caution that his party may act more as a spoiler in key races rather than a serious challenger to the dominant parties.

Trump dismissed the new party, calling it “ridiculous” and predicting it would fail like other third-party efforts. Polls also show Musk is viewed less favorably than Trump by the general public.

Despite his wealth and influence, experts believe Musk’s America Party is unlikely to shake up U.S. politics anytime soon.

News.Az