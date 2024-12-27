Embraer representatives arrive in Aktau following AZAL plane crash

Photo: The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan

Representatives of the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer have arrived in the Kazakh city of Aktau following the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash.

The Embraer representatives arrived in Aktau in line with Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media. A delegation of the Aeronautical Accidents Investigation and Prevention Center (CENIPA) is also expected to arrive in Kazakhstan in the near future.The Baku-Grozny flight J2-8243 operated by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) crashed near Aktau on December 25. 67 people including five crew members were onboard the plane. The accident killed 38 people, and 29 survived.

News.Az