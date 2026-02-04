Emirates eyes potential order for larger Airbus A350 jets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Emirates could consider ordering a larger version of the Airbus A350 if the aircraft manufacturer proceeds with plans to develop a new wide-body variant, according to the airline’s president.

Emirates President Tim Clark said the airline would be open to evaluating the proposed A350-2000 model if Airbus moves forward with the project. The potential aircraft would be a larger version of the existing A350 family and could become one of the biggest long-haul passenger jets in service, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Airbus has been studying the possibility of developing the A350-2000 as part of broader competition with Boeing. The U.S. manufacturer is also exploring a larger version of its 777X aircraft following major order commitments tied to the program.

A new A350 variant could potentially exceed the size and capacity of the A350-1000, which is currently the largest aircraft in Airbus’ A350 lineup.

Emirates has previously chosen not to purchase the A350-1000, citing concerns about engine durability under demanding operating conditions in Gulf environments. However, airline executives have repeatedly encouraged aircraft manufacturers to develop larger long-haul aircraft to meet future passenger demand.

Industry analysts say the development of larger wide-body aircraft could reshape long-haul aviation competition, particularly as airlines prepare for long-term growth in international travel demand.

The potential move also highlights continued rivalry between Airbus and Boeing as both companies look to secure large aircraft orders from major global carriers.

Airbus has not yet confirmed whether it will proceed with full development of the larger A350 variant, but discussions with major airline customers are ongoing.

