Emmanuel Macron: France to do its utmost for fair resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Emmanuel Macron: France to do its utmost for fair resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, APA reported.

The letter reads as follows:

"Mr. President,

I am pleased to extend my sincere wishes of happiness and prosperity to You and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your national holiday.

I would like to assure you that I am determined to strengthen bilateral relations between our countries in all areas. Azerbaijan can always rely on France for the solution of future challenges and continuation of rapprochement with the European Union.

At the same time, let me emphasize once again that France will do its utmost as a co-chair of the Minsk Group in order for a negotiated, fair and lasting solution to be found to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Mr. President, I hope to meet you in Paris at the end of July. Please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”

News.Az

News.Az