Energy is on top of Azerbaijan-Hungary agenda - President Ilham Aliyev

“All the members of delegation have my instructions to be permanently in touch with their colleagues in order to address important issues of bilateral agenda,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he held an expanded meeting with President of Hungary Katalin Novák in Budapest, News.az reports.

“Of course, energy is on top of our agenda. And today we will sign an important MoU, which, I think, is a very important step, because this is the first document which will be signed in order to start operation in the area of gas supply,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az