Energy Ministry prepares "National Action Plan on Azerbaijan’s Energy Efficiency"

Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry has prepared the "National Action Plan on Energy Efficiency of Azerbaijan" within the EU4 Energy program.

He said that this is the next step after the preparation, together with the Energy Charter, of the draft “Law on the Efficient Use of Energy Resources and Energy Efficiency”, which has been submitted to Azerbaijan.

He also added that a working group of the Plan has already been created and an initial action plan has been prepared.

The EU4Energy program is aimed at improving the quality of data and statistics in the field of energy, creating regional discussions in the field of political decision-making, strengthening the legislative and regulatory framework and improving access to information in partner countries.

