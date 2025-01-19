Phil Foden celebrates scoring Man City's third goal at Portman Road. Photograph Alex Pantling Getty Images

+ ↺ − 16 px

Manchester City defeated Ipswich 6-0 in the 22nd round of the English Premier League.

The match at Portman Road was officiated by Samuel Barrott, News.Az reports.The scoring was opened in the 27th minute: Englishman Phil Foden scored the first goal for the Citizens. The next goal was scored just three minutes later: Mateo Kovacic took advantage of a pass from Phil Foden. The last goal of the first half was scored in the 42nd minute: Phil Foden scored a brace after a pass from Kevin De Bruyne.Josep Guardiola's men continued their intense attacks in the second half. In the 49th minute, Jeremy Doku brought the goal tally to 4. The Belgian's compatriot Kevin De Bruyne made an accurate pass. In the 57th minute, the visiting team's scorer Erling Haaland scored (assist: Doku). The final point in the match was put by James McAtee (69') after a pass from Kovacic: Ipswich - 0, Manchester City - 6.Thus, thanks to this victory, the "citizens" scored 38 points, equaling Newcastle in this indicator, and entered the top four of the tournament table by the difference in goals scored and conceded. The closest pursuer of the teams is Chelsea with 37 points (they played one game less). In the next round, Manchester City will host Chelsea."Ipswich" is in 18th place. The "tractor drivers", fighting to retain their place in the league, have only 16 points. In the next round, the outsider will be tested by the championship leader "Liverpool".Let us recall that earlier Manchester United lost to Brighton on their home field.

News.Az