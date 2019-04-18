Enjoy your talks with the most advantageous “Sadə” tariff package from Azercell

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell introduce a new “Sadə” tariff package for its Prepaid customers

Aiming to propose the best offers in telco market of the country, Azercell is pleased to introduce a new “Sadə” tariff package to its subscribers. Beginning from April 16, Azercell Prepaid (Sim-Sim) customers will have the opportunity to benefit from weekly “S2” and monthly “S6” packages with the new “Sadə” tariff. Thus, Azercell subscribers may enjoy 150 on-net minutes along with 150 on-net SMS for 2 AZN weekly and 500 on-net minutes along with 500 on-net SMS for 6 AZN monthly. To take the advantage of weekly pack text S2 to 7575 and S6 for monthly pack.

From now, pay less and get more free minutes and free SMS from Azercell! Enjoy the most advantageous “Sadə” tariff package from Azercell and do not limit your talks with beloved ones!

For additional information, please head to: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/tariffs/prepaid/sade/

