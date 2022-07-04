(Ad) Enjoy your vacation at Swissotel Büyük Efes in Izmir (PHOTO - VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Swissotel Büyük Efes is a 5-star luxury hotel surrounded by 12,000 square meters of charming gardens, located in Izmir, offering panoramic views of the city's business center and the Turkish Aegean Sea's Cordon promenade.

The Hotel is within walking distance from the Archaeological Museum, Commercial Centre, and Izmir Cultural Park. Adnan Menderes International Airport is less than 10 miles (15 km) and 20 minutes away. Swissotel Büyük Efes has 402 luxury rooms including 55 elegantly decorated suites.

Celebrated Colombian artist, Fernando Botero’s sculpture, “Man on Horse”, stands at the entrance of the hotel and leads guests into a living, breathing gallery of more than 800 artistic masterpieces from around the world. From emerging Turkish artists to established names such as Rabarama, Lorenzo Quinn, Mike Berg, and Anthony Gormley welcome the hotel guests.

At Swissotel Büyük Efes the guests are presented a selection of traditional Turkish and contemporary cuisine in a variety by Café Swiss, Equinox, Aquarium Mezzes&Grill, and Sky Bar. Over 5,500m², Pürovel Spa&Sport provides the Alpine-inspired solution to healthy living within a stylish and contemporary environment. Büyük Efes Convention Center located within Swissotel Büyük Efes offers the ideal venue for any kind of meetings, incentives, conferences, and events. Facilities include a total of 19 meeting and conference rooms after partition, including a multi-purpose exhibition hall and a Grand ballroom.

With an area of more than 5,500 square meters, Purovel Spa & Sport offers you Alpine-inspired solutions for a healthy lifestyle in an elegant and modern setting. It includes 4 treatment rooms, a couples' wellness suite, hydrotherapy room, solarium, relaxation room, Turkish bath, steam room, sauna, jacuzzi, indoor and outdoor pools, pilates studios, and group fitness classes, personal training, and tennis court.

Swissotel is part of Accor, the world's leading hotel company with more than 420 hotels in India, Africa, Turkiye, and the Middle East. "Accor IMEA" has announced an exclusive summer offer that includes up to a 30% discount for hotel accommodation with breakfast. Members of the "ALL - Accor Live Limitless" loyalty program can take advantage of the offer for stays between June 1 and September 30, 2022, by booking between May 25 and September 15, 2022.













News.Az