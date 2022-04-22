Ensuring cyber security is one of the priorities of the ASAN Service - Agency Head says

Ensuring cyber security is one of the priorities of the ASAN Service, Chairman of the State Agency for Citizen Services and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev said at the presentation of the Association of Cyber Security Organizations of Azerbaijan (AKTA) public association, correspondent of News.az reports from the ceremony.

He noted that Azerbaijani citizens widely use e-services.

"Cybersecurity is one of the priorities of the ASAN Service. Large amounts of information are processed in our departments every day and appropriate work is done to ensure the resilience of our systems against cyber threats," Mehdiyev said.

