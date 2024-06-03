Ensuring food security stands among Azerbaijan's strategically important priorities - PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ensuring food security stands Azerbaijan's strategically important priorities, said Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, taking part as a guest in the Eurasian Economic Union's plenary session on Food Security in Minsk, News.az reports.



Speaking at the plenary session, Asadov focused the attention of the participants on the importance of food security.It was highlighted that food security is crucial for the health, well-being, and sustainable development of society. It is directly tied to the country's economic and social stability and holds strategic importance for national security."Given these and other challenges, ensuring food security has been identified as a strategic priority in Azerbaijan's state economic policy," the prime minister stated.Attendees of the plenary session were briefed on the state's ongoing efforts to develop the agricultural and food sectors to satisfy domestic demand.Emphasis is placed on the safety of agricultural and food products, as well as the health of plants and animals.It was noted that comprehensive measures led to a 3 percent increase in agricultural production in Azerbaijan last year. Livestock production grew by 3.2 percent, and crop production by 2.7 percent."This positive trend continues this year. In the first four months, agricultural production grew by 1.6 percent, with livestock production increasing by 1.5 percent and crop production by 2.7 percent," he said.It was emphasized that due to support measures, the country's self-sufficiency level for several food products, including fruits, vegetables, potatoes, eggs, meat, and dairy products, exceeded 80 percent.The prime minister highlighted a nearly 10 percent increase in Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas exports last year.Discussing the comprehensive measures to support food producers, Asadov mentioned that they receive subsidies as well as tax, customs, and other benefits.In February, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a list of priority economic sectors, which includes agriculture, to provide additional support to micro, small, and medium-sized businesses.Discussing consistent measures in plant and animal health protection, Asadov emphasized the importance of enhancing the legal framework, applying high technologies and innovative solutions, building laboratory capacity, and strengthening veterinary and phytosanitary control at the border.Addressing the negative impact of climate change on food security, the Azerbaijani prime minister informed the plenary session participants about the country's contributions to the global fight against climate change. He noted that hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan this year is a key part of the country's strategy in this area.Azerbaijan's commitment to further developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Eurasian Economic Union member partners on all issues of food security was also expressed.

News.Az