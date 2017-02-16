Envoy: Azerbaijan – important partner of Lithuania

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today the Republic of Lithuania, which started its road almost seven hundred years ago, revived in the year 1918th as the modern, contemporary republic, celebrates the 99th anniversary of the re-establishment of its statehood, said Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Valdas Lastauskas.

The ambassador made the remarks during an event dedicated to the 99th anniversary of re-establishment of the Lithuanian statehood in Baku Feb. 16, Trend reports.

“Now, in the 21st century, Lithuania is creating its future together with the European Union countries, by preserving and cherishing historical experience, common values, creating sustainable and safe future,” said Lastauskas. “Therefore, we appreciate our membership in trans-Atlantic security organization – NATO, ensuring our safe future together with our partners. Being free and independent, we always support those who pursue the freedom, territorial integrity and safety.”

Azerbaijan is one of the important partners of Lithuania, noted the diplomat.

“The long-term partnership experience, extending to the Middle Ages, links our countries. Today we have all the necessary juridical and organizational means for further development of our cooperation in the spheres of economy, energy, education and culture,” said the ambassador.

“We enjoy the visits of the members of our governments, parliaments, the visits of the representatives of local municipalities, business, sport and culture, the meetings of Intergovernmental Commission,” he added.

Ziyafat Asgarov, Azerbaijani first vice-speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament, congratulated the Lithuanian people on the national holiday.

"The relations between the two countries are being developed,” he said. “There is a huge merit of the presidents of both countries. The mutual visits of the presidents have made great a contribution to the development of cooperation."

He also stressed the high level of relations between the two countries in political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

Asgarov added that the interparliamentary relations are intensively developing.

"There is a huge potential for development of relations between the two countries in all spheres and I am sure that we will use it for the benefit of our peoples,” he said.

The event dedicated to Lithuania’s national holiday was continued with the performance of famous Lithuanian singer Judita Leitaite and pianist Audrone Juozauskaite on the stage of the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall. Well-known classical music compositions were played.

It should be noted that Judita Leitaite, an opera singer, mezzo-soprano, was the winner of a song contest held in the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall in 1980s. The singer’s concerts are held successfully on various world stages. She is a laureate of many international competitions and classical music lovers of the US, Belgium, Israel, France, UK, Russia, Poland, Germany, Scandinavian countries are admiring her voice.

The event was attended by officials of the Azerbaijani government, members of the Azerbaijani parliament, diplomats and representatives of public.

News.Az

News.Az