EPF Coalition unveils digital map of environmental consequences of Armenia's mining industry

"Environmental Protection First" (EPF) has posted an interactive digital map, prepared by the Coalition, on Armenia's mining enterprises that are polluting the environment of the South Caucasus and the Caspian Sea.

The map is available at https://www.epfcoalition.org/useful-links. The digital map, which serves as a database, has been developed in Azerbaijani, English, and Armenian, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The interactive map provides information on mineral types, their locations, major polluting enterprises, and the substances contaminating rivers. This professional cartographic work has been compiled using the modern WGS-84 coordinate system, allowing users to obtain detailed information about specific locations by clicking on them. The map is based on both topographic and satellite images. Information about production enterprises was obtained through the analysis of satellite images. It includes the names of raw material processing enterprises, operating companies, the purpose of these enterprises, their environmental impact, and related photo and video footage.

The "Environmental Protection First" Coalition, founded in the summer of 2023, brings together Azerbaijani NGOs that advocate against the environmental consequences of Armenia's mining industry. The coalition demands that Armenian authorities grant Azerbaijani environmentalists and international organizations access to inspect these enterprises, conduct environmental monitoring, and disclose the Environmental Impact Assessment Documents that have been withheld from both the local and international community.

