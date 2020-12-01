Equal number of Russian, Turkish personnel to work in center to control ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

Equal number of Russian, Turkish personnel to work in center to control ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh

The number of staff of the joint Russian-Turkish center for monitoring the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh from each country will be equal, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

According to him, the center will be located on the territory of Azerbaijan.

"The number of Russian and Turkish personnel in the organizational structure of the joint center will be equal", the spokesman said.

According to him, more than 34 hectares of terrain, about 12 kilometers of roads, more than 110 houses and social objects were checked, 1077 explosive objects were found and neutralized by the engineering divisions in Nagorno-Karabakh.

News.Az