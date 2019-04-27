Erdogan: “Aren’t massacres in Karabakh, Iraq, Palestine, Syria, Bosnia and Arakan a genocide?”

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Armenian relocation was neither a genocide nor a great disaster, which took place under troublesome conditions a century ago,” President Recep Tayyip Erdog

“Millions of Armenians would not be living across Europe, US, North Africa, Caucasus, if allegations against us were true,” Erdogan added speaking about the events of 1915.

He said the Turkish nation was the most innocent in the Anatolian lands a century ago.

Erdogan once again underlined the importance of historians and scientists researching this issue before politicians.

“We are making this call for many years. I have been saying since I was the prime minister: let’s open our archives, but they do not agree,” he added.

“Aren’t the last half century’s massacres in Karabakh, Iraq, Palestine, Syria, Bosnia, and Arakan a genocide? Turkey stands at the forefront in the protection of humans and humanity and we cannot turn back.”

