Erdogan meets Pashinyan in China during SCO Summit - VIDEO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Monday during the 25th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Talks focused on Türkiye-Armenia relations and steps toward ensuring lasting stability and peace in the South Caucasus, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Erdogan welcomed the progress made in the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process and noted that Ankara is considering new steps to strengthen cooperation with Yerevan.

