Erdogan, Rouhani discuss Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, Turkish media reports.

Presidents discussed the Syrian issue, in particular the situation in Africa and Idlib, according to Trend.

During the conversation, Erdogan stressed the need for joint efforts in the fight against terrorists within the framework of Operation Olive Branch.

Turkish President also expressed his condolences to the Iranian colleague over the Aseman Airlines plane crash near the city of Semirom in Isfahan Province, which led to numerous casualties.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force are involved in the operation, inflicting strikes on the positions of PYD/YPG on the Syrian-Turkish border.

News.Az

News.Az