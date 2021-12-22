Erdogan rules out snap elections in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan rejected the opposition's calls to hold snap elections in Turkey once again, and he said the country will hold elections on the scheduled date in June 2023, News.Az reports citing Daily Sabah.

Speaking at the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) parliamentary meeting in Ankara, Erdogan said holding early elections was out of the question, and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli is also in favor of holding elections on the designated date.

